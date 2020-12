WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Government funding expired on Friday, December 11th, but to avoid a government shutdown the plan was to pass a short extension until December 18th.

That at least will buy some more time for negotiations. Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright finds out if disagreements like over immigration provisions or abortion language can be solved with just an extra week and if there is hope to strike a deal on covid relief before key pandemic aid expires at the end of the year.