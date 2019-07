Toomey's bill would cut off large amounts of federal funding to sanctuary governments

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) claims the sanctuary movement poses a threat to public safety.

Further, he believes that while the U.S. can’t stop the sanctuary movement, it might make it costly.

Morgan Wright reports Toomey’s bill, which he calls the “Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act,” would cut off large amounts of federal funding to sanctuary governments.