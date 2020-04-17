Allocating more funds for the Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) - As gun sales remain strong and in some areas even increase during the Coronavirus crisis, Connecticut Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are calling for strict adherence to federal background check laws. The senators have sent a letter asking the FBI and ATF to ensure the National Instant Criminal Background Check System can handle the load, and gun dealers have clear guidance on how to handle the surge of gun sales. Morgan Wright reports.