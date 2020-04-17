WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Small Business Administration announced they can no longer process and more applications for the Paycheck Protection Program as the funding is now dried up. Democrats and Republicans are now arguing on how to allocate more money.
Our Washington Correspondent Basil John reports on why their is a division.
Allocating more funds for the Paycheck Protection Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Small Business Administration announced they can no longer process and more applications for the Paycheck Protection Program as the funding is now dried up. Democrats and Republicans are now arguing on how to allocate more money.