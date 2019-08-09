After two mass shootings, protestors rally at White House

Organizers have accused the President of stochastic terroristic behavior

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A wide-ranging group of civil rights and gun reform advocates rallied near the White House.

Organizers have accused the President of stochastic terroristic behavior that is the use of language and behavior which incites actions such as violence against certain groups of people.

They are calling on the president to cease and desist his verbal attacks on immigrants, people of color, and others.

Brie Jackson reports the groups also want the Senate to pass a universal background checks bill already adopted by the House.