WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The EPA has announced it will not penalize or fine companies for violating some environmental regulations.
A move they say will help companies who may be short staffed because of the Coronavirus.
DC’s Raquel Martin reports as the new rule sparks backlash and concern among environmental groups
Advocates backlash against reduction of pollution standards
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The EPA has announced it will not penalize or fine companies for violating some environmental regulations.