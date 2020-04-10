Additional funding for Paycheck Protection Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Starting with a Congressional effort to boost funding for small businesses by hundreds of billions of dollars – republicans tried to pass an emergency bill to inject $250-billion more dollars into the Paycheck Protection Program. With most lawmakers sheltering in place at home around the country, the bill needed unanimous consent to pass. Democrats objected, saying the program has not run out of money just yet, and there are many other issues that need immediate attention. Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright explains.