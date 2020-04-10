WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The National Network to End Domestic Violence says the number of calls to its domestic violence hotline has increased as Americans find themselves stuck at home. Lawmakers included some help for domestic violence victims in the latest Coronavirus emergency relief package, but advocates say it’s nowhere near enough.
DC’s Anna Wiernicki is in Washington with more.
Additional assistance for domestic violence victims during Covid-19
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The National Network to End Domestic Violence says the number of calls to its domestic violence hotline has increased as Americans find themselves stuck at home. Lawmakers included some help for domestic violence victims in the latest Coronavirus emergency relief package, but advocates say it’s nowhere near enough.