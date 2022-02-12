A look at the Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On Capitol Review, Patrick McKenna, the Director and Co-Founder of the Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking, talks about the 2nd Annual Regional Human Trafficking Summit, hosted by the Regional Interdisciplinary Collaborative Working to Disrupt Human Trafficking (the RIC).

McKenna explains how the two-day summit addressed human trafficking, a widespread crime and growing public health concern, with representatives of Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware to share best practices, learn from survivor experts and explore multidisciplinary approaches to regional partnerships.

The Coalition is a lobbying organization focusing on changing laws and policies that remove barriers that prevent survivors from moving forward to a full and healthy life; provide resources for survivors and promote systems that help prevent an individual’s victimization in the first place. The organizations and individuals that make up the Coalition are those that are providing direct victim support and/or provide training and prevention education to first responders and the communities in which they are operating.

The RIC is an interdisciplinary collaborative of individuals and organizations that work in the human trafficking field (law enforcement, legal, medical and faith-based communities, social workers, statewide and local organizations, etc. The RIC brings these professionals and advocates together to break down silos within the HHS Region 3 (DE, MD, PA, VA, WV & DC), share resources, plan workshops and summits, etc. as opposed to working with victims directly.

To learn more about the RIC: https://disrupttrafficking.org/

To learn more about the Virginia Coalition Against Human Trafficking: https://www.vcaht.org/

Watch the full conversation in the video above.