A Flight Attendant’s Journey with Afghan Refugees

Capitol Review

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Flight Attendant Mitch Webb shares his journey on the first domestic Afghanistan refugee charter in the United States. Webb was the lead flight attendant with a CVG crew on Allegiant from Washington Dulles International Airport to Wisconsin.

“I’m very happy along with my crew that we were able to help other human beings escape from a horrible situation. This is probably the most important, historic, and most memorable flight I have flown since I started as a flight attendant. This flight was very intense, families have been separated and some of the refugees were taking care of other people’s children whose parents are still in Afghanistan. A huge thank you to my new friend and also a translator. He escaped from Kabul, was flown to Qatar, Germany, finally now the United States,” Mitch said.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories