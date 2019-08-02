9/11 victims bill signing

The bill will provide funding to the victims and their families through the year 2090

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The President signed into law the 9/11 victims’ compensation fund bill.

The law will provide funding for the thousands upon thousands of first responders and volunteers who worked at ground zero in NYC, the Pentagon, and Shanksville after the attacks and now suffer from cancer and other diseases related to the toxic environment at the sites of the attacks.

Brie Jackson reports as the president invited 9/11 first responders to the stage to witness him sign the bill that will provide funding to the victims and their families through the year 2090.