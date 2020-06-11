Capito wins by landslide, plans to move mountains in her mountain state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– On election night, Senator Shelley Moore Capito won the GOP Primary seat with 85-percent of the votes and even then, she owed it all to her family.

“My dad obviously was a force to be reckoned with in West Virginia and I just said to somebody tonight, I always miss my parents on election night cause we’ve sat through a lot of nights on results,” said Capito. “Some are not so great but tonight’s a good night, I don’t take one vote for granted and neither did he.”

And Capito is already getting the ball rolling. One of the senator’s major points of focus is on racial discrimination. Capito was hand-picked to lead a task force that will move mountains in her mountain state, a plan that will fight against racial inequality but also supports the lives in blue, local police departments.

“Bubbling unrest in this country about unequal treatment, racial profiling, racial discrimination, we need to address that in the United States Congress.” said Capito. “I think it’s a crazy idea that you can fold your police departments. I have great appreciation for what they do everyday and when I want a policeman, I want a policeman and I would hate to see my option taken away from me.”

The Eastern Panhandle is also a central focus point, Senator Capito is advocating for the Great American Outdoors Act which will support deferred maintenance projects on federal lands and provide full funding for the land and water conservation.

“Harpers Ferry is our only National Park in West Virginia and they would be the beneficiary of that delayed maintenance fund which would really help I think with accessibilities and expansions of the park.” said Capito.

Capito was first elected to the senate in 2014, and is defending her seat for the first time against democrat nominee Paula Jean Swearengin. Before going to the senate, Capito spent about 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving West Virginia’s 2nd district.