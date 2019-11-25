Capito announces U.S. Service Academies nominations

A few of the nominees are from the Four-State area.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.) nominated over 30 high school seniors for admission to U.S. Service Academies today. A board appointed by Capito reviewed applications and conducted interviews.

Donovan Joseph Itobi and Nathaniel Allen Starkey of Jefferson County and Berkeley County student Thomas Bryce Swalm received nominations for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Robert Norman Gray Foglesong of Jefferson County was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy.

Morganne Berkeley Andrews and Charley Evelyn Longerbeam of Berkeley County received a nomination for for the U.S. Naval Academy. Sen. Capito also granted a nomination for Abbigail Christine White of of Jefferson County.

Jefferson County students Christopher Theodore Martineau and Kelly Margaret Martineau both received nominations for the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.