Capito and Manchin secure funding for water source protection

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have secured funding that will work to improve and protect water sources in West Virginia.

The senators have obtained over $2 million dollars for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

This funding will be used for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Program and the Brownfields State Response Program.

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed is a vital water source to West Virginia as well as Maryland and funding for the Brownfields State Response Program will work towards cleaning up areas that have been harmed by hazardous substances.

Senators Capito and Manchin released a joint statement about the milestone funding.

“Part of keeping West Virginia wild and wonderful is making sure our water systems are clean and free from pollutants. Funding like this will help us achieve this goal by protecting and restoring West Virginia head waters that contribute to the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, as well as provide additional oversight to our Brownfields sites where redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence of hazardous substances. We must do all we can to protect our quality of water in West Virginia and make certain that our rivers, lakes, and streams remain clean.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Manchin described how important this funding will be for the ecosystem of West Virginia. He also emphasized that the protection of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed is vital to the surrounding environment and states.