Capital Beltway Expansion Vote put on hold

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– Earlier this week Councilmember Tom Hucker held an emergency rally in response to the Beltway expansion project.

If passed this project would have been put into place before environmental review, raising concerns in Montgomery county.

Thursday afternoon Comptroller Peter Franchot made it official that the Beltway expansion project will be put on hold.

We have an opportunity to relieve gridlock and do it the right way. Let's build community support, answer the hard questions, balance the need for better roads with the need for better mass transit, and ensure our taxpayers aren't left holding the bag. https://t.co/ySjfV46zjJ — Comptroller Peter Franchot (@peterfranchot) December 19, 2019

Terry Owens communications director for Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says, “MDOT SHA is continuing the dialogue with all stakeholders, collaborating, sharing perspectives and answering questions as we address desperately needed traffic relief for Maryland drivers.”

According to Montgomery councilmember Tom Hucker, there needs to be more consideration taken into account before starting work.