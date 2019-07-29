Cancer survivor throws out Frederick Keys first pitch

The entire family was impacted by Karter's 154-day stay in the hospital.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Keys honored a Walkersville family at Sunday afternoon’s game. Karter Novak is a 3-year-old cancer survivor and threw out the first pitch of the game.

It took a lot for little Karter to become the baseball loving boy he is today. He fought acute myeloid leukemia when he was just 14 months old.

“He has been in remission for 20 months and we are excited to have our normal, crazy little boy back,” said Karter’s mom, Krista Novak.



You wouldn’t be able to tell Karter was sick, he ran around the Keys’ stadium dressed in his black and orange all day, and only stopped for a moment to throw a perfect first pitch.

The entire family was impacted by Karter’s 154-day stay in the hospital.

“The experience definitely allowed us to be more grateful for days like today, we cherish them a lot more than we did before. Different lenses we see out of now,” said Krista.

Karter has a six-year-old sister named Khloe, who loves him a whole lot.

When asked what her favorite part about being his big sister was, she said “when he makes me mad, I always forgive him.”

Karter was also joined by his grandmother, who they call Mimi, his father, Keith, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at Sunday’s game.