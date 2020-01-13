Cacapon State Park lodge expansion to boost tourism

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs has been a long-time tourist attraction in the eastern panhandle for decades. but with a $30 million renovation of the park lodge nearing completion, officials anticipate a new branding of the 6,000-acre retreat.

Renovation of the lodge will nearly double its capacity with 78 new guest rooms.

The park is famous for its Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course, cabins and cottages, bungalows, conference facilities, full-service restaurant, hiking trails, lake and pool swimming facilities, paddle boating, camping, horseback riding and nature trail. The bridle trails offer a panoramic view of four states, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

