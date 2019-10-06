Burtonsville repurposes vacant shopping center

Adults at the event could gather around fireplaces and chat over a drink while kids skateboarded and "scootered" through the festival.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Burtonsville Crossing shopping center has been vacant for years now, but this weekend locals came together to repurpose the space.

The Burtonsville Placemaking Festival filled the shopping center parking lot with space to ride bikes, eat, drink and listen to music. Adults at the event could gather around fireplaces and chat over a drink while kids skateboarded and “scootered” through the festival. The shopping center brought about feelings of nostalgia for Burtonsville residents.

“There are a lot of people who have lived for decades, there are a lot of fond memories of the shopping center, they used to shop here, they used to take their girlfriends and boyfriends out on dates here, they used to work here. There are very strong memories of the shopping center,” said Sebastian Smoot.

The event was put on with the help of Montgomery Planning, the Better Block Organiztion and other local groups.