Budget change approved for airport expansion project

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Regional Airport received a budget transfer required to fund its terminal expansion project.

According to the airport director, Garrison Plessinger, the project requires a $207,000 increase to the general budget in order to cover changes. The increase comes as a result of an initial lack of available contractors and a list of costs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) deemed ineligible for coverage.

“They’re [FAA] helping with the groundwork and framework, but not necessarily the finishings inside of those,” said Plessinger. “So, that’s why we’re looking for a $207,000 increase to the budget which will come from the general budget.”

The county is offering the terminal expansion contract to Callas Contractors, inc. of Hagerstown, Maryland.

