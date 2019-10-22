Brown shares bye week injury update

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an update on the health of his players as his team prepares to hit the proverbial “reset button” on the bye week.

A pair of linebackers were banged up on Saturday against Oklahoma. Josh Chandler left the contest in the first half with a lower body injury and never returned. Brown says Chandler could be out around a month.

“A lot of that will depend on where he’s at from a rehab standpoint,” he said.

Quondarius Qualls was also hurt during the game, but there is no further information on his injury. Brown says he is questionable to play against Baylor.

After missing the last two games with an injury, Brown says cornerback Keith Washington is expected to make his return next Thursday against Baylor. The senior leads the team in interceptions with 3.

Brown is also hopeful that Deamonte Lindsay will return against Baylor after getting injured against Kansas.

Sean Ryan has been out since he left the Texas game with an upper body injury.