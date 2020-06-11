Brooke’s House to help overcome alcohol addiction and substance abuse with federal funding

Stevie Joy takes Bella for a walk at Brooke’s House, an alcohol and substance abuse recovery home in Hagerstown. Brooke’s House was awarded a $60,000 federal grant to maintain and expand its services.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A $60,000 federal grant has been awarded to Hagerstown’s Brooke’s House to help addicted women through recovery.

Brooke’s House helps women with alcohol addiction and substance abuse disorders by providing a stable living environment and a supportive community. It also provides a job to help transition back into society. Brooke’s House was founded last year in memory of Brooke Simmers who lost her life to opioid addiction.

“Here the goal is to help women sustain long-term recovery and success that will help us create more job opportunities for the ladies as they’re coming through the program,” says Stevie Joy with Brooke House.”It will also help with furthering their education.”

Congressman David Trone announced the funding through the Appalachian Regional Commission.