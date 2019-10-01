Breast Cancer Awareness Cumberland Valley plants pink flags

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WDVM)– It’s called a Field of Pink. Volunteers from Breast Cancer Awareness Cumberland Valley planted 7,282 flags on Monday afternoon. That number represents the one in eight women in Franklin County who will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It affects more people than you realize, so we like to get these fields of pink out to symbolize how many women are affected and men affected as well,” said Stacy Horst, executive director for Breast Cancer Awareness Cumberland Valley.

The organization planted flags in both Washington and Franklin Counties. One of the women who came to participate is Judy Boyd. Boyd was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in June.

“When you hear the word cancer, you feel like oh my gosh, I’m going to die, and you’re not going to. You’re going to get through it, positive attitude support of all these people who you saw here today, your family, your friends, your work place, everyone,” said Boyd.

Another woman who came out is Terri Keyser. Keyser says she saw her grandmother struggle with breast cancer. And cancer spread to her bladder, which ended up taking her life. She says it was tough watching her grandmother struggle.

“I’m one of those people that if I see someone cry, I cry, so I hate to see anyone go through any pain or discomfort, and unfortunately the C-word is just all over and all around us, so it’s very hard to watch someone struggle,” said Keyser.

The flags not only represent the one in eight women who will be diagnosed with breast cancer. They also serve as a reminder for woman to get mammograms.

“Hopefully you have a family doctor and your getting them now. If you’re not, you need to go and get your mammogram,” said Boyd.