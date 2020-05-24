BREAKING: Berkeley County Sheriff investigating murder of Harpers Ferry man

INWOOD, Wv (WDVM) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning that resulted in the death of a Harpers Ferry man.

Police responded to 2178 Henshaw Road in Inwood around 6:06 a.m. to reports of a 25-year-old man being shot one or two times.

Police have arrested a 40-year old suspect from Martinsburg and charged them with first degree murder.

Berkeley county sheriff Curtis Keller said the investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

This story will be updated.