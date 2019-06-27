Supreme Court: Gerrymandering claims don’t belong in federal court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn for partisan gain. The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain when state lawmakers undertake the next round of redistricting following the 2020 census.

In a statement, Gov. Hogan said, ” “Today’s ruling was terribly disappointing to all who believe in fair elections. I pledge to vigorously continue this fight, both in Maryland and across our nation. Gerrymandering is wrong, and both parties are guilty. It stifles real political debate, contributes to our bitter partisan polarization, and deprives citizens of meaningful choices. The voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around. I will do everything in my power to restore free and fair elections for the people.”

The justices said by a 5-4 vote Thursday that claims of partisan gerrymandering do not belong in federal court. The court’s conservative, Republican-appointed majority says that voters and elected officials should be the arbiters of what is a political dispute.

Congressman David Trone said that there should a national standard to end partisan gerrymandering. “House Democrats have already done this. We’ve passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which would end the corrosive practice of politicians picking their voters instead of voters picking their politicians,” said Trone. “Senator Mitch McConnell should bring this legislation to a vote immediately.

The court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina and a Democratic district in Maryland.