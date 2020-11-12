Tiger King star appears in court on animal trafficking charges

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) – Tiger King star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle appeared in court Thursday morning for various animal trafficking charges.

The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari has been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the endangered species act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

Antle was indicted along with Keith Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, for trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond on the condition he doesn’t travel outside of the United States without court permission and he stays on good behavior in all districts.

Antle is expected to return to the court January 8, 2021.