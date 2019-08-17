One is dead after two motorcycles collide on I-270

Dan J. Stanback of Gaithersburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– A 25-year-old man is dead after colliding with another motorcycle on I-270.

The Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack Troopers responded to northbound I-270 a little after 1:30 p.m.

The 25 year old was identified as Dan J. Stanback, of Gaithersburg. Stanback was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person has not been identified and was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Officials say they believe that reckless operation is a contributing factor in the collision.

All lanes on I-270 at the 24-mile marker were closed for nearly 3 and a half hours.