One is dead after a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County

51 year old Luis Edmundo Villeda, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead on the scene.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM)– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened Sunday in Wheaton.

Officers responded to Randolph Road and Lindell Street a little after 3:30 p.m. for the report of a single-motorcycle accident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a motorcycle, driven by 51 year old Luis Edmundo Villeda, of Silver Spring, was traveling westbound on Randolph Road when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.