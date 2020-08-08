Murder, rape suspect commits suicide

After he was released for coronavirus precautions, he allegedly killed the woman who had accused him of sexual assault.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The man who was wanted for the July 29 murder of an Alexandria woman has killed himself.

Ibrahim E. Bouaichi reportedly tried to commit suicide on August 5 and died Saturday of his injuries.

The suspect was released from the Alexandria Adult Detention Center for coronavirus precautions. He was behind bars for rape allegations. After he was released, he allegedly killed the woman who had accused him of sexual assault.

Alexandria police officers attached to the FBI’s regional violent crimes task force found him in Maryland. The chase ended when he crashed his car in Prince George’s County. Officers approached the vehicle where they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.