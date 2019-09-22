Man assaulted at Great Frederick Fair, dies from injuries

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– On Friday, around 5:30 p.m. the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Great Frederick Fair were notified of an assault near the midway area of the fairgrounds.

Shortly after, police located the victim, a 59 year old white man, lying unconscious on the ground. EMS responded and the victim was flown out by to R. Cowley Adam’s Shock Trauma in Baltimore for further treatment.

According to investigators, witnesses say the attack was unprovoked. As a result of the investigation, two juvenile suspects were able to be identified. The two suspects were located and arrested by the Sheriff’s Office.

Interviews were conducted and both juveniles have been placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services pending a hearing with a Circuit Court Judge. No weapons were used or mentioned in this incident.

According to police, the boys were 15 and 16 years old. One was charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. The other was charged with 2nd degree assault.

Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Shock Trauma Center that the victim in this incident had passed away. The victim was transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine additional charges.

Anyone with information related to this assault is asked to please contact Detective Jen Skelley at 301-600-1046, or through their tip line at 301-600-4131.