Man arrested for DUI after collision with motorcycle

RAWLINGS, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and other has been flown to Shock Trauma after a crash on Rt. 220 southbound Tuesday night.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s office says that Todd Sloane, 62, was attempting to make a turn when he hit a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as Tanner Van Meter, 21, was originally taken to the Western Maryland Health System for serious injuries, but was later transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Police say they smelled alcohol on Sloane and conducted a field sobriety test. They then arrested Sloane for DUI.

The crash is still under investigation by various departments.