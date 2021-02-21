UPDATE: Frederick Police investigating shooting near Tuscarora Knolls

Update 6:35 p.m. 2/21 – At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers from the Frederick Police Department responded to the 900 block of Mosby Drive for a report of a firearm discharge.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim who had been shot in the upper body. He was transported to a local trauma facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, as the victim parked his vehicle the suspect pulled up and discharged a firearm in his direction.

The suspect left the area in a silver sedan.

FPD asking anyone who may have observed anything unusual in the area, or anyone with cameras in that area to please contact police.

Callers can remain anonymous and voicemails can be left at 301-600-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent over text message to 240-674-TIPS (8477). FPD can also be reached by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

