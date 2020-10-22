Body found on Washington St. lot

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A body was discovered in Hagerstown on the central lot on the street of 15 East Washington St.
Police have not yet stated the cause of death or any other details.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A body was discovered in Hagerstown on the central lot on the street of 15 East Washington St.
Police have not yet stated the cause of death or any other details.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App