BREAKING: Fatal car crash on Ringgold Pike in Ringgold, Md.

News

Car crash claims at least one life

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RINGGOLD, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday evening a two-vehicle fatal car crash was reported on Ringgold Pike near Misty Meadow Road in Ringgold, Maryland.


Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company Lieutenant James Ulrich reports at least one person is dead and one person is trapped inside a vehicle. Rescue measures are currently being taken to get them out.

One other passenger has been transported to Meritus Medical Center for their injuries.

We will keep you updated as we gather more details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories