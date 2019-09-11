BREAKING: Fatal car crash on Ringgold Pike in Ringgold, Md.

Car crash claims at least one life

RINGGOLD, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday evening a two-vehicle fatal car crash was reported on Ringgold Pike near Misty Meadow Road in Ringgold, Maryland.



Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company Lieutenant James Ulrich reports at least one person is dead and one person is trapped inside a vehicle. Rescue measures are currently being taken to get them out.

One other passenger has been transported to Meritus Medical Center for their injuries.

We will keep you updated as we gather more details.