Double homicide reported at Spotsylvania Medical Center

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Spotsylvania Sherriff’s office says they are investigating a shooting reported at 9:15 this morning at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Officials say two victims were shot and killed in a patient room on the fourth floor of the center.
Employees called 911 immediately after the incident, police say. Officials believe the victims are related.
Police believe there is no present danger to staff, patients, or residents of the area.
The incident is still under investigation and there is no more information available at this time. The victim’s names have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
