Boyds, Maryland man killed in Rockville accident

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to a pedestrian accident southbound on I-270 in the area of I-370 in Rockville, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling on southbound I-270 when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car and hit the jersey wall. The driver exited his vehicle and was reported to be waving at passing vehicles while running down the roadway between two lanes.

While in the roadway, the he was hit by a Hyundai passenger vehicle. Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased shortly thereafter.

The victim was from the Boyds area of Montgomery County, Maryland.