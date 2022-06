The Prince George's County Police Department said the boy left a laundromat with his mother when he was hit by gunfire.

EAST RIVERDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police said they were working to find the person or people responsible for a shooting outside a laundromat Tuesday that left a 14-year-old boy hurt.

Officers said it the shooting took place at 66th Avenue and Riverdale Road.

The boy was leaving the laundromat there when he was hit by gunfire a couple of times in his legs.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-352-1200.