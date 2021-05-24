Boutique, specialty mental health and wellness practice locates in Shepherdstown

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, an innovative approach to post-pandemic health care is underway.

Licensed mental health therapist Kathy Morotti has launched Potomac Crossroads Counseling in Shepherdstown. It is a wellness cooperative with a staff of professionals in such specialties as acupuncture, nutrition, massage, and yoga — a health care model, she says, that fits a market for those who have struggled emotionally over the past year from the dramatic change in lifestyle, brought about by so much social isolation.

“We are having an epidemic right now in this country of mental health issues,” said Morotti, “and we really can’t keep up with them. We need therapists terribly.”

Morotti predicts growth in this approach to mental health care and she is eagerly recruiting credentialed professionals for her practice.