Boonsboro mayor and council consider charter amendments

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The mayor and council of Boonsboro, Maryland agreed to put together a committee that will draft charter amendments in regards to better defining the town’s municipal utilities commission, or BMUC.

Following the resignation of the chairperson, vice-chair and secretary of the BMUC, the mayor and council held a special meeting on July 15, discussing how to amend the charter so as to merge the BMUC together with the town’s planning commission.

According to the mayor, the charter amendment process would roughly take 90 days, including notifying the public. So the council also discussed the possibility of holding joint meetings between the two commissions every other month.

“We’re in a tricky situation,” said Paul Mantello, town manager. “All I know is that where we’re at right now with leadership pretty much gone from the BMUC.”

The mayor and council will further discuss ideas at the next planning commission meeting on July 23.