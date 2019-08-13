Boonsboro Council is continuing to work to make the Preserve at Fox Gap development a reality in the town

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– The Boonsboro council is continuing to work to make the Preserve at Fox Gap development a reality.

Preserve at Fox Gap is a planned commercial and residential project located at the intersection of MD. 67 and U.S. 40. At Monday’s council meeting the council approved a resolution, which would allow developers to submit their plans to Boonsboro’s Planning Commission. Howard Long, Boonsboro’s mayor, believes the project will help bring businesses to the area.

“It’ll help our tax base, it’ll help us with our parks and recreations. It’s going to bring in more businesses to the town,” said Long.

Long added that there’s no timetable yet on when the project will be completed.