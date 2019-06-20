Boeing to move its Arlington Space and Launch Headquarters

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Boeing announced Wednesday that their Space and Launch Headquarters will be leaving Arlington, Virginia for Florida.

In a press release on Wednesday, Boeing said they will be moving the headquarters Florida’s Space Coast. The release went on to say Space and Launch Headquarters new location will allow for collaboration across all platforms as it will be closer to the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Patrick Air Force Base.

Officials say the move will have no impact on Boeing’s space operations in other states.