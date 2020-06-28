Body found near walking trail in Frederick: Sheriff’s office investigating

No comments on the body's identification or extent of injuries

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–A person walking on a trail by Briargrove Court called Frederick County dispatch to report they found a body near the trail.

Around 5 p.m., investigators arrived on scene and found a deceased body near the walking trail. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Information Officer Taylor Clarke says they are actively investigating but at this point in time, they have no comments on the body’s identification, extent of injuries or any other factual information to share.

