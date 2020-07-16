Board of Education holds town hall on FCPS reopening plans

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Board of Education fielded questions Wednesday evening at a virtual town hall to discuss their tentative plans for reopening schools in the Fall semester.

FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban said the plans are still in draft form and will be finalized after hearing feedback from the community.

“It is really important that the public understand, this draft is a work in progress,” Alban said.

The board was given three options to consider depending on Maryland’s stage of recovery: completely online, a hybrid model of some in-person/some virtual and schools completely resuming in-person activities.

The town hall took various questions from the community ranging in topics like safety regulations, sanitation, sports and more.

Thomas Johnson Principal Dr. Dan lippy has been working with the “Return to Play Committee,” and said they have been exploring options for extracurriculars.

“The decision for sports in the fall and extracurricular activities is still under determination at the state level, so we’re waiting for guidance there,” Lippy said. “But we’re excited to get our athletes back on the field and get them conditioning and working, getting them acclimated.”

Dr. Alban said they will be taking all feedback into consideration as surveys will soon be open submission.