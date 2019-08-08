Blood drive held for Prince William County employee killed in motorcycle crash

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Blood Donor Services held a blood drive in honor of a Prince William County Public Works employee who was killed in a motorcycle accident last month.

Inova’s bloodmobile was on-site at the Prince William County complex for the event held in honor of Andrew Negvesky. The 53-year old was a longtime county employee and father of Prince William County firefighter Adam Negvesky. Andrew died on July 27 from injuries sustained after his motorcycle crashed in Manassas.

“There was actually a blood shortage at the time that he was in the hospital so we wanted to ramp up some blood donations. It’s especially important in this area. This area is super busy and Fairfax is a trauma center so we want to make sure we have enough blood as possible to help save some lives,” said Jessica Masten, business operations manager for Inova Occupational Health.

Inova partnered with Prince William County’s fire and rescue department for the event.