BLM protest held in Gaithersburg, third weekend in a row

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – A Black Lives Matter protest was held in the city of Gaithersburg Sunday afternoon as demonstrators carried signs demanding reform and justice,

Hosted at the pavilion on Main Street, organizers provided snacks and water while police cleared the street for the walk.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando spoke at the protest before the walk began, saying he supports police reform and defunding.

“The same system of systematic and institutional racism that birthed the police is alive and well here in Montgomery County,” Jawando said. “That doesn’t mean that every police officer you encounter is personally, individually racist because they’re not, I know many of them. It means that the system that they operate in, the priorities, what they track, the view of public safety, that’s racist. And yes, you have some individuals who are racist as well.”

Jawando and his fellow council members recently passed a resolution declaring racism in Montgomery County a public health crisis, and he says health experts or social workers, not police, should respond to calls concerning mental health issues or homelessness.