Bladensburg police officer charged with sex abuse of minor

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Bladensburg police officer was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and related charges by Baltimore County Police Thursday, officials say.

Officials say Officer Loqune Brown, an eight-year veteran, was charged Thursday with third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. Official say the incident happened in Baltimore County while Brown was off-duty.

The Bladensburg Police Department learned of the allegations last month and immediately placed Brown on administrative leave, officials say. Brown remains on suspension pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

“The allegation is extremely disturbing for our department and our community. We hold our officers to the highest standards of the law and this does not reflect the professionalism, dedication or commitment of the men and women of the Bladensburg Police Department and their service to our community. Please always talk to your children and encourage them to speak up if someone hurts them. We will stand up for them and seek justice,” said Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.

The Baltimore County Police Department is leading the investigation. Bladensburg is in Prince George’s County.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the Bladensburg Police Department’s internal affairs unit at 301-864-6080.