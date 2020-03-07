Black balloon day symbolizes devastating impact of the opioid crisis

The balloons are a way to remember those lost and recovering from addiction.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–March 6th is Black Balloon Day. It’s a day to remember those impacted by the opioid crisis.

Black and purple balloons are displayed as a symbol of opioid addiction. The black balloons represent those who have passed away as a result of addiction and the purple balloons represent those recovering. A Washington County family who lost their son, Tommy, to an overdose says that honoring the day not only helps them with their grief but brings a message to the public about the devastation addiction can leave behind.

“Over a year has passed and we’re still in shock. You know sometimes, at least for myself, it’ll take me a second to realize that yeah it’s real and Tommy’s gone,” said Rik Parks Tommy’s stepdad.

Those who are struggling with opioid addiction are urged to call the confidential and free opioid addiction hotline at 855-454-5688.