Birdland Caravan tour makes stop in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Girls Inc. in Hagerstown received a special visit from a well-known sports team.

The Baltimore Orioles Birdland Caravan tour made a stop to visit the girls to teach them some baseball skills. They also applied baseball to life skills such as building confidence, and self worth. The director for development from Girls Inc. said the experience the girls had is something that they will remember forever.

The Birdland Caravan tour will be making stops to a total of 12 cities in Maryland and Pennsylvania.