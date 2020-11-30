Bill to disclose possible school district changes in Montgomery County

If approved, the law would go into effect in October 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As Montgomery County officials continue to review their school systems boundaries, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would require home sale contracts to provide notice of possible changes.

The bill would help single-family residential home buyers, as some tend to focus on schools before deciding to purchase a home in a certain neighborhood. Montgomery County Public Schools have been looking at a plan to redraw boundary lines for years. Some believe changing district lines will lead to a rise in diversity throughout county schools.

The council supports the bill by an 8 to 1 vote, including support by County Executive Marc Elrich. If passed, the county plans to work on another bill that would help with the new policy.

