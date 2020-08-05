Big Ten unveils 2020 football schedule, Maryland open season at Iowa on September 5th

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Big Ten announced its revised schedule for the 2020 football season Wednesday, becoming the fourth Power Five conference to do so. The new slate will feature 10 conference-only games for each team — five home and five away — and the season will begin the week of Sept. 5.

For Maryland, their schedule includes five home games at College Park against Michigan State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Ohio State, & Minnesota. The Terrapins will travel to Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Indiana, & Michigan.

Maryland’s first home game against Michigan State will be played on September 12th, followed by a matchup against Rutgers on September 19th.

“While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the conference said in a press release. “While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.”

Maryland announced that it won’t be allowing any fans to attend games to start the season. The university added it hopes to be able to amend this as the year progresses.

The regular season will end on Nov. 21 and the conference championship stays scheduled for Dec. in Indianapolis. However, this could be moved as late as Dec. 19. With the schedule makeup, there is flexibility for the start of the season to be pushed back to Sept. 12, 19 or 26 if needed.

With the decision, the Big Ten also released its medical protocols, which will be updated regularly.

Sports with a high risk of contact, such as football, will require athletes, coaches and staff to take a minimum of two tests per week. Other sports will have a minimum of at least one test per week. All screening will be administered by a third-party laboratory in an effort for consistency across the conference.

“Developing consistent medical protocols and testing procedures for the health and safety of our student-athletes and our athletic programs is critical,” Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “While a comprehensive plan has been developed, we also know it is essential to continue to be agile as new information and health trends become available and we will adjust accordingly.”

In the same statement from the Big Ten, athletes who choose not to participate at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.