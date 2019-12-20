Big Brothers Big Sisters gives new definition to “family”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The holiday season is a time for families to come together, but some families don’t have to be connected through blood.



“I don’t have children myself and I’ve always wanted kids,” said Volunteer Jane. “This is my opportunity to have a relationship directly with this wonderful, fabulous little girl.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County hosted a county-wide Christmas dinner Thursday night to kick-start off the holiday season. Up to 100 bigs brought their littles to eat, pray and celebrate Christmas.



“It’s a really good thing to have a relationship with a little person that could’ve had the same experiences I had so I think sharing my love with her and spoiling her and whatever is a really great thing.” said Volunteer Molly.



However if you take another look, these relationships go past day-to-day greetings.

“It grew way much more than that because I met Willow but she has moved to another school and we want to stay together so it’s so much bigger than that.” said Volunteer Cindy.



Over the past seven years, CEO Tom Kline said he’s had a little help along the way to make these kids dreams come true.



“Kind of a higher power guiding a lot of work in plenty of ways.” said Kline. “We’ll be enrolling a child that may have particular needs or particular goals and just the right volunteer comes along.”



Big Brothers Big Sisters are always looking for volunteers and want to expand in order to serve more kids in Washington County.

