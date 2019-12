The start time for West Virginia’s 2020 Big 12 Conference opener has been set.

The Mountaineers will take on Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WVU (11-1) enters Big 12 play fresh off an upset of No. 2 Ohio State. The Mountaineers have won four-straight games.

The contest will mark West Virginia’s first game of the season on the new subscription streaming service. For more details on the service, click here.